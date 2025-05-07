USDA approves Reynolds' alternative plan for child summer food aid

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan to provide “healthy” foods for low-income Iowa kids over the summer, instead of sending their families money for food, has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Her plan was initially denied last year by former President Joe Biden’s administration, but she resubmitted the request to President Donald Trump’s administration earlier this year.

The pilot program is an alternative to the federal Summer EBT program, also known as SUN Bucks, that provides $40 per month in the summer to low-income kids to help replace school meals that they would get for free or reduced price during the school year.

Reynolds made Iowa one of 13 states that rejected Summer EBT for 2024. For 2025, she proposed using the funding to distribute boxes of food instead.

“Our goal has always been to ensure all Iowa children have access to nutritious, balanced and wholesome food, while promoting healthy eating habits,” Reynolds said Wednesday in a news release. “I’m grateful to the USDA and Secretary Rollins for partnering with the state of Iowa and placing their trust in our statewide network of meal providers. Together we’re building on the strong foundation already in place to better meet the unique needs of Iowa’s children and families.”

Reynolds' plan will reach a fraction of the kids who would have been helped by Summer EBT, according to details provided Friday by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

It will serve up to 65,000 kids this summer, HHS spokesperson Alex Murphy said, and the USDA is providing $9.1 million to fully fund it. In contrast, Summer EBT would reach an estimated 240,000 kids in Iowa with nearly $30 million in federally funded food assistance.

Murphy noted the state of Iowa would be required to pay half of the administrative costs for Summer EBT.

Reynolds’ initial request to the USDA would have provided monthly boxes of food to an estimated 300,000 kids in families making up to 200% of the federal poverty level. The plan that was approved has an income limit of 185% of the federal poverty level.

How does the new program work?

Households making 185% of the federal poverty level or below and have kids ages 4 to 18 can qualify for summer food assistance.

According to the release from Reynolds’ office, families will be able to select $40 worth of “nutritionally balanced foods each month at their local participating pantry” for each eligible child per month in June, July and August.

Distribution sites across the state will be selected in partnership with Feeding America Food Banks and will be based on need. Food banks will buy the healthy food options and deliver them to the selected sites, where families can select their food. Some sites may also have an online ordering system.

Murphy said there will be at least one food pick-up site in each county, and the full list will be on the Iowa HHS website by June 1.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins praised Reynolds’ plan.

“With USDA’s full support, Iowa is launching a new program to provide healthy foods to low-income, school-aged children during this summer break,” she said. “State-led innovation across all of USDA’s nutrition programs is simply the right thing to do and we are encouraging governors across the entire country to explore creative ways to provide food for those in need while also doing right by the American taxpayer.”

Supporters say it promotes healthy eating. Opponents say it could limit accessibility

The Iowa Hunger Coalition, which has repeatedly asked Reynolds to join the Summer EBT program, released a statement in response to the announcement. It says the coalition appreciates additional resources being put toward addressing food insecurity.

“However, many questions remain as to the details of how the pilot program will function,” the statement reads. “We are concerned about the barriers families may face in accessing this new program and the additional strain it could place on feeding organizations who are already experiencing record-breaking levels of need.”

The Iowa Hunger Coalition said the Summer EBT program has been successful nationwide because it gives benefits directly to families so they can use the money in their communities, which is important for people in rural areas who may struggle to access summer meal sites and food pantries.

Reynolds previously said she was rejecting the Summer EBT program for 2024 because COVID-era cash benefit programs are not financially sustainable and don’t promote nutrition “when childhood obesity has become an epidemic.”

“Healthier children are more likely to lead more successful lives,” Iowa HHS Director Kelly Garcia said in the release. “We must forge a new path and lead the way on promoting healthier lifestyles in our children, so they choose fruits and vegetables over unhealthy options. We are excited to partner with the regional food banks across our state to meet the unique needs of their communities.”

Murphy said the pilot program will include "robust evaluation" to determine if its goals were met or if it needs changes. He said the food banks are best positioned to find out if there are barriers to accessing food through the new program, and he said HHS is "tracking that aspect of the program from the start."

Information about the program is available on the state’s HHS website.

Editor's note: This post was updated May 9, 2025 at 2:47 p.m. to include new information.