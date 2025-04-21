Listen: What could change about Iowa’s open records laws and Medicaid work requirements

Medicaid work requirements

Iowa lawmakers have been working throughout the 2025 legislative session to establish work requirements for certain people receiving Medicaid. Republicans in the House and Senate approved legislation that would require these individuals to prove they’re working at least 80 hours a month to continue receiving benefits in a bill that is currently pending in the Senate.

However, last week, Gov. Reynolds announced that she has directed the state health department to seek federal approval to require people covered by Medicaid expansion to work at least 100 hours per month , unless they meet certain exemption criteria. House Speaker Pat Grassley said Republican lawmakers would likely support the higher threshold, and that they’ll still aim to pass a work requirements bill this session.

The public comment period for Reynolds' proposal is open until May 15, with two public hearings scheduled this month. If Iowa's request for Medicaid work requirements gets federal approval, the state is aiming to start the work requirements on Jan. 1, 2026.

Open records bill changes would exempt Capitol security camera footage

Iowa lawmakers have been exploring changes to Iowa’s open records laws. A bill passed by the House would raise penalties for government officials who deny access to public meetings and records. It would also require training for new public officials about open records laws.

The Senate added some public records exemptions to the bill that would block public access to Capitol security camera footage and data showing when officials swipe their keycard to enter a state-owned building. Sen. Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf, says the amendment will help make sure people who threaten lawmakers can’t track their movements by requesting security footage or keycard entry data.

Critics of the changes argue the public has a right to see security footage of arrests or other incidents at the Capitol, and to check if their elected representatives are showing up for work.

What else happened at the Capitol last week?

Lawmakers moved ahead on a constitutional amendment proposed by Attorney General Brenna Bird that would restore the option for some child crime victims to testify remotely . Republicans in the Senate also approved language for an amendment that would raise the voting threshold needed to raise certain taxes . Constitutional amendments must be approved by two general assemblies before they go on the ballot for voters to weigh in on.