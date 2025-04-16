GOP Senators move to change Iowa Constitution, making certain tax hikes harder to pass

Republicans in the Iowa Senate voted Tuesday to approve language for a constitutional amendment that would make it harder for lawmakers to raise certain taxes.

The constitutional amendment would require a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate to raise personal and corporate income taxes. Current law requires a simple majority.

Republicans say raising taxes should be hard and they don’t want their tax cuts to be reversed.

Democrats opposed the amendment, saying it will tie the hands of future lawmakers. Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, says it does nothing to limit other kinds of taxes.

“And that’s where politicians will have to go in the future if they fall short to balance their budgets — higher property taxes, higher sales taxes, new fees and fines — that will all fall on the backs of working Iowans.”

If the House approves the constitutional amendment this year or next year, it would go on the ballot for Iowa voters to decide in 2026.