House approves bill funding repairs for Iowans hit by natural disasters

The Iowa House is sending the governor a proposal aimed at assisting residents affected by natural disasters.

The proposal sets aside $2 million for fixing or knocking down hazardous buildings and nearly $12 million for helping residents repair disaster-affected homes. The bill also creates a Natural Hazard Mitigation fund and creates more regulations around insurance umpires, adjusters and appraisers.

Rep. Megan Jones, R-Clay County, tearfully recalled on the House Floor when her home community of Spencer was hit with devastating floods last year.

“This bill cannot wait. Families, contractors, our local governments, cannot wait for housing, repairs and stability. And we should not be blissfully ignorant that this won’t happen again.”

The bill also streamlines the process for transferring emergency funds for disaster relief to the Department of Management by eliminating the need for lawmaker approval.