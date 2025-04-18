Bill headed to Reynolds would dissolve citizen police review boards

Cities with civil service commissions would be banned from having citizen police review boards, according to a bill the Iowa House passed Thursday. The proposal is now headed to the governor’s desk.

The ban would dissolve at least six existing boards across the state where citizens examine police conduct – including in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Dubuque.

The bill also makes procedural changes for removing, demoting or suspending city service employees – including members of the police and fire departments.

Rep. Elinor Levin, D-Iowa City, called citizen police review boards "powerful tools" for building trust between law enforcement and community members.

“I can't support removing something that has taken the relationship between the police department and my neighborhood from negative to positive.”

Supporters of the bill in the Legislature have said the review boards are unnecessary when cities have civil service commissions.

The proposal passed 81 to 12.