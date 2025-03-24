Listen: Lawmakers have tapped in on cell phone use and DEI efforts. Here's what happened

▶ Listen as IPR State Government Reporter Katarina Sostaric and Morning Edition Host Meghan McKinney discuss what passed, what didn't, and what happened behind the scenes in the Iowa Legislature last week.

Last week was another busy week for the 2025 legislative session, with several proposals getting passed out of at least one of the chambers. It's a good sign, but not a guarantee, as lawmakers weigh differing priorities in the Iowa Legislature.



Tapping in on cell phones

Among legislation moving forward, lawmakers focused in on cell phone use, advancing proposals to limit the device's use while driving and in Iowa's schools. Current law already bans writing electronic messages — texting or otherwise — while driving, but a bill that passed out of the Senate last week would go further to ban all use of a cell phone, unless it's in hands-free mode. House Republicans pulled this bill from their own debate calendar last week, saying several supporters of the legislation weren't in attendance.

In the House, lawmakers tabled a bill from Gov. Kim Reynolds that would require middle schools to teach students about the effects of social media. However, her priority legislation to reduce distractions in classrooms by limiting cell phone use passed with bipartisan support and will now move on to the Senate.

Targeting DEI in higher education, state agencies

After passing legislation last year that banned funding and maintaining Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices and positions at the state's regent institutions, lawmakers are moving forward with more bills that target DEI initiatives.

One bill that's passed out of the Iowa House would block regents institutions from requiring students to take courses related to DEI or that teach critical race theory. Another bill that passed the House last Tuesday would prohibit state agencies, cities, counties and school districts from spending money on DEI offices or staff — unless it's required to comply with a federal contract.