Gov. Reynolds signs law banning cellphone use while driving

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Wednesday banning cellphone use while driving, unless it’s in hands-free mode. She was joined by dozens of people, including family members of people killed by distracted drivers, lawmakers and law enforcement, who have been pushing for the bill for years.

Reynolds says neighboring states that passed similar laws have seen significant reductions in car crashes. She says she’s honored to sign the law in memory of every Iowan killed as a result of distracted driving.

“Thirty states across the country have passed hands-free legislation, and today Iowa becomes the 31st. And I’m grateful because this legislation will save lives.”

The new law is set to take effect July 1.