Republicans advance a bill limiting groups to six events per year outside of the Iowa Capitol

Republicans on the House State Government Committee advanced a new proposal Wednesday that would put limits on events on the grounds outside of the Iowa Capitol into state law.

Anyone wanting to hold an event on Capitol grounds would need a recommendation from a statewide elected official, or from a state House and Senate member. The bill would also prohibit a group from holding more than six events per year outside the Statehouse.

Rep. Sami Scheetz, D-Cedar Rapids, says he is concerned it will limit Iowans’ right to protest.

“Given the context of what we’ve seen here at the Capitol just in the past week, to be voting on an amendment that’s going to make it harder for people to express their First Amendment, God-given rights, I think that’s something everybody should be voting against.”

There is already a process to approve events inside and outside the Capitol, but it doesn’t involve lawmaker approval.

Rep. Derek Wulf, R-Hudson, says the bill doesn’t limit First Amendment rights because it gives all groups an equal opportunity to seek permission for outdoor events. He says the the Iowa Department of Administrative Services changed its policy last year to restrict groups to holding one event per year at the Capitol, and the bill seeks to change that.

"This is the people's Capitol, and visitors and protesters can show up at the Capitol without needing any prior approval," Wulf said. "However, if you are hosting a larger event outside on Capitol grounds, such as Yankee Doodle Pops in the summertime, you do need to work with DAS on getting approval for your event."

Editor's Note: This story was corrected on March 7, 2025 at 4:21 p.m. to reflect that the proposal is not intended to affect protests and to include additional information from Rep. Wulf. The original story incorrectly stated the bill would explicitly limit protests.