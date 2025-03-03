Last week at the Legislature: Reynolds signs the first bill of the session

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Friday that removes gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

The law takes effect July 1 and will end state anti-discrimination protections for transgender people in housing, employment, public accommodations and more.

Reynolds, like many Republican lawmakers, said the law is necessary to "strengthen protections for women and girls."

Many states don't have gender identity listed as a protected characteristic in their civil rights code. But with the new law, Iowa has become the first state to repeal civil rights protections for transgender people.

The bill would also bar transgender women from places like women’s public bathrooms, prisons and domestic violence shelters while stating, “Separate accommodations are not inherently unequal.”

What else happened last week

Lawmakers advanced bills that would limit which foods are eligible for SNAP benefits, let schools hire chaplains and require schools to offer a firearm safety course to 7th-12th graders — among other measures.

Looking ahead

This week is "funnel week," a legislative deadline that requires most bills to make it out of committee by Friday in order to advance in the session. So far, most of the governor's proposals, including restricting cell phones in schools and expanding the health care workforce, have met the criteria to advance. Her bill to set aside state emergency funds for disaster aid will get its initial subcommittee hearing this week.

