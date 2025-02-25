© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa House advances a bill that requires schools to offer a firearm safety class

Iowa Public Radio | By Isabella Luu
Published February 25, 2025 at 3:46 PM CST

School districts would have to offer a firearm safety course to 7th - 12th graders under a bill advancing in the Iowa House. Districts would also be encouraged to cover firearm safety for K-6 graders using curriculum based on the Eddie Eagle program, which was developed by the National Rifle Association.

Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, supports the proposal. He says that schools wouldn’t have to offer in-person classes on campus to meet the requirement.

“All the schools have to do is offer an option, and I believe NRA has an online option, so the schools wouldn't need to. Now, they could if they wanted it and we're going to leave that up to them.”

A similar measure considered two years ago failed to advance.

Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, voted against the bill and says the decision to offer firearm safety classes should be left to local control.

The bill is now headed to the House Public Safety Committee.
State Government News Legislative Briefs