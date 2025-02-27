GOP lawmakers move to limit which foods are eligible for SNAP benefits

Iowans who get government-funded food assistance would be severely limited in what foods they could buy under a bill advanced through a House subcommittee with GOP support.

The bill would have the state seek federal permission to limit food stamps to cover eggs, meat, dairy, fruits and vegetables, and some other categories of food like grains, nuts, pasta and rice.

Luke Elzinga with DMARC Food Pantry Network says it effectively bans using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits to buy about two-thirds of the foods in grocery stores.

“This obviously leaves little room for religious or medical dietary requirements, food allergies and cultural preferences — not to mention picky children. The number one reason SNAP participants struggle to maintain a healthy diet is the high cost of health food.”

No one spoke in support of the food restrictions. If the policy moves forward, the bill would also provide $1 million for a program that incentivizes people to use their SNAP benefits for fresh fruits and vegetables.