Distributing millions in disaster aid is among Reynolds’ top priorities in 2025

Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is requesting nearly $14 million be set aside from state emergency funds for disaster aid across Iowa. Almost $12 million will go towards repairing disaster-affected homes and another $2 million will go towards demolishing and repairing hazardous properties.

Reynolds’ bill also proposes changing how emergency funds are transferred so the state can respond more quickly to disasters. In her Condition of the State address Tuesday night, Reynolds praised those who helped after the natural disasters that hit Iowa in 2024.

“I'll never forget the devastation and heartbreak. But I also witnessed Iowans lifting each other up. Volunteers clearing debris, residents comforting neighbors, and first responders and local officials working around the clock.”

The bill would also add more oversight to the insurance claims process and provide tax exemptions for developers building homes in disaster-affected areas.

