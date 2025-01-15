© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)

Distributing millions in disaster aid is among Reynolds’ top priorities in 2025

Iowa Public Radio | By Isabella Luu
Published January 15, 2025 at 2:21 PM CST

Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is requesting nearly $14 million be set aside from state emergency funds for disaster aid across Iowa. Almost $12 million will go towards repairing disaster-affected homes and another $2 million will go towards demolishing and repairing hazardous properties.

Reynolds’ bill also proposes changing how emergency funds are transferred so the state can respond more quickly to disasters. In her Condition of the State address Tuesday night, Reynolds praised those who helped after the natural disasters that hit Iowa in 2024.

“I'll never forget the devastation and heartbreak. But I also witnessed Iowans lifting each other up. Volunteers clearing debris, residents comforting neighbors, and first responders and local officials working around the clock.”

The bill would also add more oversight to the insurance claims process and provide tax exemptions for developers building homes in disaster-affected areas.

Read more.
Tags
State Government News 2025 Legislative SessionLegislative Briefs