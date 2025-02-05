Lawmakers advance multiple bills to tackle Iowa’s physician shortage

Iowa lawmakers unanimously advanced three bills in legislative subcommittees Wednesday aimed at increasing the number of medical providers in the state.

One bill would give Iowa residents or those who went to college or medical school in state priority for residency slots. Others would allow physician assistants from out of state to practice in Iowa through a licensure compact, and the other bill would call for a study about transitioning certain medical school programs from four years to three.

Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-LeMars, says he supports prioritizing Iowa connections, but also wants to make sure residency slots go to the best qualified candidates.

“I also think that it would be a mistake to pass somebody that's really, really good just because they are not native.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds has made increasing the number of providers in the state one of her legislative priorities this session.

