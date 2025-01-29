Lawmakers propose school threat assessment teams to prevent school violence

A bill authorizing schools to have a threat assessment team and to share information about students to prevent school violence advanced in the Iowa House Tuesday.

Josie Wagler, with the Department of Public Safety, which proposed the bill, says it would help ensure schools can communicate with law enforcement and service providers about students who may pose a threat to school safety.

“Really, we’re just trying to extend this runway for information sharing between these entities to be able to secure resources for students prior to a targeted act of violence occurring.”

Several education groups support the direction of the bill, but there could be some changes coming. The Iowa Association for Justice recommended clarifying that information should only be shared about students who pose a significant threat — not just any student who has a mental illness.