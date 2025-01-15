Reynolds seeks Medicaid work requirements

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will ask the Trump administration to approve Medicaid work requirements.

In her Condition of the State address Tuesday night, Reynolds said now that President-elect Trump will be taking office, she will ask for federal permission to establish work requirements for “able-bodied” Iowans who get health insurance through Medicaid.

“For the men and women who are receiving these government payments, getting back to work can be a lifeline to stability and self-sufficiency.”

Reynolds’ office says she doesn’t need state lawmakers to authorize this policy. Democratic leaders say they want to ensure that people with caregiving responsibilities and disabilities which prevent them from working don’t lose their health insurance.

Reynolds also announced some efforts to address the shortage of health care providers in Iowa. She proposed boosting state support for loan repayment for doctors in rural communities and creating more medical residency positions throughout the state.

