Iowa Senate Democrats elect Sen. Janice Weiner to be new minority leader

Iowa Senate Democrats elected Sen. Janice Weiner of Iowa City as their new leader Friday.

Weiner replaces Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque, who served as minority leader since June 2023. She is retiring from the legislature and did not seek reelection in 2024 after decades in office.

In a statement, Weiner said she is honored to be elected leader of the Iowa Senate Democrats.

“I have spent countless hours talking to Iowans all over our state—from small towns to urban centers, from the suburbs to our rural communities,” she said. “I listened to Iowans describe their struggle to make ends meet, their challenges accessing health care, and their concerns about inadequate resources and a lack of funding for their kids’ public schools. It is clear we have a lot of work to do for the people of Iowa.”

Weiner was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2022. Before that, she worked as a foreign services officer in the U.S. State Department abroad and in Washington, D.C. Weiner also served on the Iowa City City Council, and she is raising her 7-year-old granddaughter.

The number of Democrats in the Iowa Senate has been declining since 2010, and is at its lowest point in more than 50 years. Going into the next legislative session, they’ll hold 15 of the 50 Senate seats pending state election certification.

“As I look ahead to 2025 and beyond, Senate Democrats will fight to ensure opportunity for all Iowans—every worker, every family, and every child,” Weiner said. “We will hold those in power accountable, and work to preserve and protect Iowans’ freedoms.”

Weiner is Senate Democrats’ third leader in less than two years.

Jochum became minority leader last year when Senate Democrats ousted Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, from the position after he fired two longtime staffers and restructured the office.

“I want to express my gratitude to Sen. Pam Jochum for her leadership,” Weiner said. “I look forward to working with all my colleagues as I assume the responsibilities of serving as the Democratic leader.”

Senate Democrats also elected Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, to be Democratic Whip. Senators Cindy Winckler, Molly Donahue, Claire Celsi and Izaah Knox will serve as assistant leaders.

Few leadership changes in other areas of the Statehouse

Other top legislative leaders will largely remain the same as the past few years.

Senate Republicans reelected Sen. Jack Whitver as Senate Majority Leader. He has held that position since 2018.

Whitver was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the spring and has since received radiation and drug therapy treatment. According to a news release last week, recent scans showed the tumor is shrinking and many of his symptoms have improved.

Senate Republicans also reelected Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton as Senate President. Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Pella, was chosen as the new Senate President Pro Tempore after Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, lost his reelection bid.

In the House, Republicans reelected Rep. Pat Grassley of New Hartford as Speaker of the House and Rep. Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley as House Majority Leader. House Republicans also reelected Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, as speaker pro tempore.

House Democrats reelected Rep. Jennifer Konfrst as House Minority Leader.

The 2025 legislative session is scheduled to begin Jan. 13.

