Iowa governor signs law immediately banning abortions around 6 weeks of pregnancy

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law Friday afternoon banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. It went into effect immediately.

She signed the bill at a large gathering of evangelical Christians in Des Moines where Republican presidential candidates were the featured speakers.

Reynolds said the bill passed during a special legislative session Tuesday reinforces a law she signed five years ago that was blocked by the state’s highest court.

“Iowa’s 2018 heartbeat law was not hypothetical,” she said. “It was not an empty gesture, and it was not a mistake. It was an ironclad commitment to the smallest and most vulnerable among us.”

Shortly before Reynolds signed the law, Polk County District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin said he will issue a ruling, likely on Monday, which will determine whether or not the law can be enforced.

But as of Friday afternoon, almost all abortions in Iowa were prohibited once cardiac activity can be detected, when many women don’t yet know they are pregnant.

Democrats hope it will be blocked by the courts.

“Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill today that attacks the freedom and threatens the futures of Iowa women—and she did it before a crowd of special interest insiders,” Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque said in a statement. “The lives and well-being of Iowa women are at risk for as long as this law is in effect.”

The law bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected with an abdominal ultrasound, which can be as early as six weeks after the beginning of a person’s last menstrual period. This is when the pregnancy is still considered an embryo, not a fetus, and is before a heart has developed. This is why medical providers have said the “fetal heartbeat” terminology used in the law is misleading.

It has exceptions for rape, incest, miscarriage treatment, medical emergencies that endanger the mother’s life and fetal abnormalities that are incompatible with life.

But opponents of the law have said there are limits to the exceptions that make them unworkable and can put pregnant people at risk.

Attorneys for abortion providers were in court Friday afternoon arguing that the law should be blocked from enforcement. They asked Judge Seidlin to rule immediately from the bench, but he declined to do so.

Last month, the Iowa Supreme Court deadlocked on Reynolds’ request to reinstate a nearly identical abortion ban she signed into law in 2018. That law was never enforced.

This case is expected to reach the Iowa Supreme Court as well, and if it does, the justices may finally issue a ruling that determines whether or not the six-week ban is constitutional and can be enforced in the long term.

This story will be updated.

