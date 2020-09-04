Unraveling Data From The 2020 Derecho, An Update On The Waning Monarch Butterfly Population

In weather terms, just how remarkable was last month’s derecho?

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with atmospheric scientist Bill Gallus, of ISU, about data gathered from the August 10th derecho. Then, adjunct associate professor in Iowa State University’s Department of Ecology, Evolution and Organismal Biology, John Pleasants talks about a new study that settles controversy over the decline of monarch butterflies.

Later in the program, Iowa Public Radio’s Katie Peikes joins the show with a peak at harvest season, Kassidy Arena explains how Latinx supporters of Bernie Sanders view the 2020 election. We also have another entry in our Pandemic Diary series.

Guests:

· Bill Gallus, professor of geological and atmospheric sciences, Iowa State University

· John Pleasants, associate professor of ecology, evolution and organismal biology, Iowa State University

· Katie Peikes, reporter, Iowa Public Radio

· Kassidy Arena, reporter, Iowa Public Radio

· Matthew Nevis, Marshalltown school teacher

· Mark Simmet, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio

