Sean Adams Debut Novel "The Heap" Depicts A Dystopian Version Of Our Present World

In this segment of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Sean Adams about his debut novel “The Heap,” which follows the aftermath of the collapse of Los Verticales, a 500-floor vertical city that houses an inner world teeming with life. In his novel, Adams takes us to a dystopian version of our present world, but the people we meet, their motives, and actions are all too familiar.
Adams will read excerpts of his novel at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Prairie Lights Bookstore in Iowa City.
Guest:
- Sean Adams, author, "The Heap"