Heavy Rain In Southeast Iowa Pushing Mississippi Near Record Flood Level

By ggerlock 1 minute ago
  • Flooding on Iowa roads.
    File photo by Dan Patterson / Flickr

After a weekend of heavy rain, more showers and storms were moving across southeastern Iowa Tuesday.

Runoff from the storms theatens to push the swollen Mississippi River near record flood levels. Floodwaters on the river are expected to crest this week in Iowa. In the Quad Cities, the river will come near the peak of 22.6 feet reached in 1993.

“The current forecast at Rock Island Lock and Dam No. 15 is currently 22.2 feet, coming up just a little bit short but not by much,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike McClure.

In the meantime, many smaller waterways that feed into the Mississippi are primed for flash flooding over the next 24 hours. “The ground is very well saturated in some locations and so any of this heavy rain will just go into runoff and bring that risk for flash flooding.”

The NWS has issued a flash flood watch for several counties in southeast Iowa which will remain in effect through Wednesday afternoon. According to McClure, another system could bring a round of rain Thursday, but moving toward the end of the week “we’ll look to dry out.”

Tags: 
flooding
Mississippi River
Weather
news

Ethanol, Disaster Aid On Senator's Agenda

By 3 hours ago
AMY MAYER/IPR FILE PHOTO

Now that Congress has returned to Capitol Hill, Iowa’s senior senator is resuming two ongoing policy efforts.

Renewable fuels

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) says he’s submitted comments to the Environmental Protection Agency in support of the plan to make the sale of E-15 legal throughout the year. E-15 contains more ethanol than the widely-available E-10 blend, but federal rules have restricted the sale of E-15 at certain times of the year.

Evacuations Lifted Across Southwest Iowa, But Many Homes Are Inaccessible

By 21 hours ago
Katie Peikes / IPR file

Many people who evacuated their southwest Iowa homes last month because of flooding are now allowed to return, but standing water is preventing some from getting back.

Some Southwest Iowa Levee Breaches Will Get Repairs Soon

By Apr 26, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR file

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to fix the enormous levee breaches caused by flooding along the Missouri River in March. The corps' Omaha District has awarded some contracts to fill massive holes in some southwest Iowa levees.

FEMA Is Going To Need Some Help Going Through Iowa Flood Claims

By Apr 25, 2019
Hornick resident Dale Ronfeldt's garage in water in March 2019. A reporter joked with him that he had "lakefront property" and Ronfeldt joked, "you want to buy some?"
Katie Peikes / IPR file

As Iowans apply for federal assistance to help reclaim their flooded homes and businesses, FEMA is hiring temporary workers to help sort through their applications. The disaster agency plans to hire around 60 people to process paperwork and inspect damaged property, among other jobs.