Democratic Debate: Live Updates And Analysis Of January's Faceoff

Six Democratic presidential candidates are debating in Iowa on Tuesday, less than three weeks from the caucuses there. NPR reporters are providing background and analysis of the candidates' remarks in real-time.
A wide open competitive presidential primary should be a moment of opportunity and peak political leverage for ambitious and aspiring politicians in places like Iowa. But one of the most sought-after Democrats in the first-in-the-nation caucus state isn't interested in endorsing a presidential candidate.
As the youngest of a handful of Democrats in statewide office in Iowa, state Auditor Rob Sand, who was elected in 2018, is often mentioned as a potential future U.S. Senate or gubernatorial candidate.