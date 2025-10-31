Johnson County officials begin search for new jail site

Johnson County officials are eyeing possible locations for a standalone law enforcement facility.

Last month, County Sheriff Brad Kunkel opted out of a shared law-enforcement facility with the Iowa City Police Department, citing what he said would have been tumultuous working relationships with some city council members.

The county is advancing rough ballot language for a facility with 120 beds and an additional, unfinished space that could accommodate 20 more beds. It would also leave room for a 100-bed addition, if needed.

“The support systems, such as HVAC, water, kitchen services, all those would be built out in a way that if, 25 years from now, the county needed to expand again, they could add on an entire new pod to the facility without having to build a new facility,” Kunkel said.

The law enforcement building is one part of a $99 million bond county officials hope to present to voters in November 2026. The facility alone is expected to cost roughly $83 million, and the remaining funds would be directed towards affordable housing solutions.

“We have to figure out how to get it into concise bond language,” said Jon Green, chair of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. “We need to be absolutely clear with voters about what it is we’re proposing. So we do need to nail that language down, but the intent is affordable housing.”

Supervisor Mandi Remington initially suggested asking voters to spend an amount on affordable housing equivalent to the amount that would be spent on the jail. Green said incorporating affordable housing spending into next year's proposed bond would be a way to address the issue responsibly, without asking too much of people's pocketbooks during a time of economic uncertainty.

Johnson County explores possible locations

Kunkel said the next step for the county is looking at potential locations for the law enforcement facility.

“That’s a critical step, because just like the bond language, I need to know what I can explain to the public,” he said.

County officials are allowed to keep potential locations confidential for the time being, since the process involves the purchase of private property that could be price-hiked if its identity became public.

Green said the county would likely outsource the construction and architectural work to a Construction Manager at Risk, who would agree to not exceed the project budget set out by the county.

“The agreement with the construction manager at risk is: A cost not to exceed X dollars for Y product — and they are completely responsible for all of it,” Green said. “And I hope that’s the way that we go.”

Under state code, the county can go into closed session to discuss the purchase of a particular property, not to discuss whether or when to purchase real estate. County supervisors entered a closed session Thursday to discuss “the purchase or sale of particular real estate,” though it is unclear whether it was related to the new facility.

James Kelley / Iowa Public Radio Sheriff Brad Kunkel said both the interior and exterior show visible signs of the Johnson County jail's worsening condition. It was built in 1981.

As time goes on, jail conditions worsen

The current jail, which houses the sheriff's office, is rife with structural problems, such as a lack of units and faulty utilities. It has 92 beds, though there are various conditions that require specific housing accommodations.

“We have a juvenile in custody right now, and that’s a perfect example of how a one-off problem had a ripple effect on the jail because now that entire housing unit where that juvenile is is off-limits to adult inmates,” Kunkel said. “So, I anticipate those things will continue to happen just based on how the system is going, and I need to have more housing options for those one-offs that start to become more commonplace.”

The average number of inmates housed in the jail during fiscal year 2024 was 56.7, but the average total number of county inmates was 90.2 — that’s up 9% from last year for inmates housed in the jail and total inmates. Some inmates are housed in other counties, others wear electronic ankle monitors.

Kunkel estimated the number of inmates will continue to grow alongside the county’s population.

“We have to make sure that we're coming up with a facility that’s going to meet the needs of tomorrow and 10 years from now,” Kunkel said. “So, we have to think about, 'Do we have enough?'”