Live Iowa State House Election Results 2022
View live results for the 2022 Iowa State House elections.
The Iowa House of Representatives:
Iowa's House of Representative is one half of the legislating body in the State of Iowa. The House and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The House is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected representatives are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.
The House is comprised of 100 individuals, representing individual districts throughout Iowa. All representatives are elected to serve a two-year term, and all are up for election in the 2022 election cycle.
Currently, Republicans control the majority in the chamber, with 60 elected representatives against the Democrats' elected 40.
Balance of Power:
In the 2022 election cycle, a total of 37 candidates are running unopposed. Prior to election results being reported, there are 21 members of the GOP and 16 members of the Democratic party known to be part of the new House of Representatives. These individuals include:
|District: Candidate - Party
|District: Candidate - Party
|District: Candidate - Party
|District 1: J.D. Scholten - Democrat
|District 3: Thomas Jeneary - Republican
|District 4: Skyler Wheeler - Republican
|District 5: Zachary Dieken - Republican
|District 7: Mike Sexton - Republican
|District 8: Ann Meyer - Republican
|District 11: Brian Best - Republican
|District 12: Steven Holt - Republican
|District 14: Jacob Bossman - Republican
|District 16: David Sieck - Republican
|District 18: Thomas Moore - Republican
|District 22: Stan Gustafson - Republican
|District 23: Ray Sorensen - Republican
|District 24: Joel Fry - Republican
|District 26: Austin Harris - Republican
|District 29: Brian Meyer - Democrat
|District 33: Ruth Ann Gaines - Democrat
|District 36: Austin Baeth - Democrat
|District 44: John Forbes - Democrat
|District 45: Brian Lohse - Republican
|District 49: Beth Wessel-Kroeschell - Democrat
|District 50: Ross Wilburn - Democrat
|District 52: Sue Cahill - Democrat
|District 54: Joshua Meggers - Republican
|District 55: Shannon Latham - Republican
|District 60: Jane Bloomingdale - Republican
|District 62: Jerome Amos - Democrat
|District 65: Shannon Lundgren - Republican
|District 68: Chad Ingels - Republican
|District 74: Eric Gjerde - Democrat
|District 75: Bob Kressig - Democrat
|District 77: Jeff Cooling - Democrat
|District 79: Tracy Ehlert - Democrat
|District 86: Dave Jacoby - Democrat
|District 90: Adam Zabner - Democrat
|District 95: Taylor Collins - Republican
|District 98: Monica Kurth - Democrat
Election Results
Redistricting
In a special session in late 2021, the Iowa Legislature approved new district maps for representation for the next 10 years. These maps were created by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, utilizing data from the 2020 Census. Following redistricting, representatives and district numbers may change, and several legislators have chosen to retire or move to continue to represent a district, if reelected.