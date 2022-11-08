Live Iowa State House Election Results 2022

The Iowa House of Representatives:

Iowa's House of Representative is one half of the legislating body in the State of Iowa. The House and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The House is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected representatives are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.

The House is comprised of 100 individuals, representing individual districts throughout Iowa. All representatives are elected to serve a two-year term, and all are up for election in the 2022 election cycle.

Currently, Republicans control the majority in the chamber, with 60 elected representatives against the Democrats' elected 40.



Balance of Power:

In the 2022 election cycle, a total of 37 candidates are running unopposed. Prior to election results being reported, there are 21 members of the GOP and 16 members of the Democratic party known to be part of the new House of Representatives. These individuals include:

District: Candidate - Party District: Candidate - Party District: Candidate - Party District 1: J.D. Scholten - Democrat District 3: Thomas Jeneary - Republican District 4: Skyler Wheeler - Republican District 5: Zachary Dieken - Republican District 7: Mike Sexton - Republican District 8: Ann Meyer - Republican District 11: Brian Best - Republican District 12: Steven Holt - Republican District 14: Jacob Bossman - Republican District 16: David Sieck - Republican District 18: Thomas Moore - Republican District 22: Stan Gustafson - Republican District 23: Ray Sorensen - Republican District 24: Joel Fry - Republican District 26: Austin Harris - Republican District 29: Brian Meyer - Democrat District 33: Ruth Ann Gaines - Democrat District 36: Austin Baeth - Democrat District 44: John Forbes - Democrat District 45: Brian Lohse - Republican District 49: Beth Wessel-Kroeschell - Democrat District 50: Ross Wilburn - Democrat District 52: Sue Cahill - Democrat District 54: Joshua Meggers - Republican District 55: Shannon Latham - Republican District 60: Jane Bloomingdale - Republican District 62: Jerome Amos - Democrat District 65: Shannon Lundgren - Republican District 68: Chad Ingels - Republican District 74: Eric Gjerde - Democrat District 75: Bob Kressig - Democrat District 77: Jeff Cooling - Democrat District 79: Tracy Ehlert - Democrat District 86: Dave Jacoby - Democrat District 90: Adam Zabner - Democrat District 95: Taylor Collins - Republican District 98: Monica Kurth - Democrat

Election Results

Redistricting

In a special session in late 2021, the Iowa Legislature approved new district maps for representation for the next 10 years. These maps were created by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, utilizing data from the 2020 Census. Following redistricting, representatives and district numbers may change, and several legislators have chosen to retire or move to continue to represent a district, if reelected.