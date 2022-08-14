Zach Nunn calls for more federal tax cuts for middle-class Iowans

Republican congressional candidate Zach Nunn said at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday his priority in Washington will be to push more tax cuts in Washington for Iowans.

Nunn, a Republican from Bondurant, serves as a state senator and is challenging incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne, who is seeking a third term for her 3rd District seat.

Axne is currently Iowa's only Democrat serving in Congress.

At the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox, Nunn promised he would push for tax cuts for those making less than $200,000 a year at the federal level, which is something he has also supported in the state Senate.

Natalie Krebs / IPR Republican congressional candidate Zach Nunn has criticized Biden's Inflation Relief Act as ineffective in relieving pressures from inflation for Iowans.

Nunn said more tax cuts will allow Iowans relief from inflation and state tax cuts have allowed Iowans to spend more and improve the state's economy overall.

"What we need to do is take what has worked so well here in Iowa and give it back. Give back your tax money and watch what happens with the economy just like here in Iowa," he said.

Nunn criticized Biden's Inflation Relief Act, which recently passed Congress, saying it will do little to help Iowans better shoulder current rates of inflation.

"The so-called Inflation Reduction Act added almost another trillion dollars in government spending at a time where they're telling Iowans you should spend less, you should tighten your belt, but we're gonna go ahead and print off more money and spend more your tax dollars on projects," Nunn said.

Nunn is a U.S. Air Force officer and has served in the Iowa Senate since 2019. Prior to that, he served in the Iowa House from 2015 to 2019.

Axne is scheduled to speak at the Political Soapbox on Wednesday.