Nunn takes the Republican nomination in Iowa’s 3rd District

In Tuesday’s primary election, State Senator Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, easily won the Republican nomination in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers Des Moines and much of south central Iowa.

According to the unofficial results, Nunn won around 66 percent of the vote over Nicole Hasso of Johnston and Gary Leffler of West Des Moines.

As his campaign pivots to the general election, Nunn told supporters he’ll focus on how inflation affects Iowa families.

“With the rate of inflation you have to contemplate what kind of food are you going to be able to put on your table, and what kind of football game are you going to be able to take your kids to, or what type of future they’re going to have going forward,” Nunn said.

Nunn’s win sets up a contest this November with two-term Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne who was unopposed in the primary.

Thank you everyone who worked so hard to make tonight a Victory! Now let’s #BeatAxne! pic.twitter.com/XmPBKz5IZs — Zach Nunn (@NunnForCongress) June 8, 2022

Many analysts believe Iowa’s 3rd District will be an important battleground when it comes to deciding which party controls Congress after the 2022 mid-term election. Nunn claimed the role of underdog going into the race against Axne.

“We recognize we come into this race for the 3rd District behind the power curve, being the champion who’s going to be able to fight for Iowa in a world that has become very difficult for families not just like ours, but families like yours,” Nunn said.

The geography of the 3rd District changed with redistricting. The district lost parts of southwest Iowa while adding several south central counties. Nunn committed to reaching all parts of the district during his campaign.

“Every single one of the 21 counties in the 3rd District matters,” Nunn said. “It matters because your voice, your life, your farm, your business, your family deserves to live the American dream. That means a Washington that is responsive to you, not a Washington that takes away from you.”

Nunn said in Congress he would push to cut taxes and cut spending, like he has in the Iowa legislature.