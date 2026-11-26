Doug Burns was the fourth generation of his family to own and operate the Carroll Times Herald newspaper. When he lost the paper, it felt like he had lost everything — but one of the things that sustained him was his 2013 Lincoln MKS. This is the subject of the short documentary film The Immortal Lincoln.

We discuss how this film came to be with Burns, executive director Phoebe Wall Howard and director John Anter. The film's next Iowa screening is Dec. 4 as part of the annual Iowa Farmers Union state convention.

Then, we meet Iowa musicians Abbie Sawyer, Katharine Ruestow and Sarah Cram. They met when they were asked to join the band The Diplomats of Solid Sound, and in 2020, they joined forces to become the folk trio The Night Lights. Their second album, Wild Heart, is out Nov. 25, with an album release show Dec. 6 at xBk in Des Moines.

Guests:

