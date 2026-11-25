Kids have rights, too
Legal advocate Emily Galvin Almanza draws on her experience as a public defender in her new middle-grade novel, Androma Diaz and the Reasonable Doubt. On this episode, we talk with Galvin Almanza about why she felt compelled to teach kids their legal rights.
Later in the hour, the annual migration of monarch butterflies is one of the greatest wonders of the natural world. New technology is allowing scientists to monitor the migration in a brand new way. Iowa State University's Mykayla Hagaman and John Pleasants join the show to talk about what they hope to learn.
Guests:
- Emily Galvin Almanza, co-founder and executive director of Partners for Justice, author of Andromeda Diaz and the Reasonable Doubt
- Mykayla Hagaman, program specialist, Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium, Iowa State University
- John Pleasants, professor emeritus in the Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology, Iowa State University