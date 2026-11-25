Legal advocate Emily Galvin Almanza draws on her experience as a public defender in her new middle-grade novel, Androma Diaz and the Reasonable Doubt. On this episode, we talk with Galvin Almanza about why she felt compelled to teach kids their legal rights.

Later in the hour, the annual migration of monarch butterflies is one of the greatest wonders of the natural world. New technology is allowing scientists to monitor the migration in a brand new way. Iowa State University's Mykayla Hagaman and John Pleasants join the show to talk about what they hope to learn.

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