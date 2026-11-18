A difficult marriage, a terrible disease, a serious betrayal and a possibly magical dog
Julie Orringer's Luna, Phoenix, Queen explores a difficult marriage, strained further by a terrible disease and betrayal. Orringer also wanted to capture the moments of joy even after a life-changing diagnosis.
On this episode, Charity Nebbe speaks with Orringer about writing, marriage, Alzheimer’s and dogs. Orringer will be at Prairie Lights in Iowa City Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.
Then, Iowa State researchers Raj Raman and Dan Andersen discuss the potential of perennial cover crops and possible benefits to water quality and farmers' wallets. After half a century of searching for a species that works, they are ready to test with farmers. Anyone interested can find more information here.
Guests:
- Julie Orringer, author of Luna, Phoenix, Queen; How to Breathe Under Water and The Flight Portfolio
- Raj Raman, Morrill professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Iowa State University, director of RegenPGC
- Dan Andersen, professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, extension agriculture engineering specialist, Iowa State University