Julie Orringer's Luna, Phoenix, Queen explores a difficult marriage, strained further by a terrible disease and betrayal. Orringer also wanted to capture the moments of joy even after a life-changing diagnosis.

On this episode, Charity Nebbe speaks with Orringer about writing, marriage, Alzheimer’s and dogs. Orringer will be at Prairie Lights in Iowa City Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

Then, Iowa State researchers Raj Raman and Dan Andersen discuss the potential of perennial cover crops and possible benefits to water quality and farmers' wallets. After half a century of searching for a species that works, they are ready to test with farmers. Anyone interested can find more information here.

Guests:

