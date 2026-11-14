© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Taking care of our oaks

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published November 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The oak is the state tree of Iowa. It’s a keystone species that provides habitat for many different species of wildlife.

Iowa’s oaks are facing significant challenges, but they are still worth planting. On this Horticulture Day episode, Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa DNR District Forester Mark Vitosh about fostering healthy oak trees. Then, Iowa State University Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the show, and he and Mark answer listener questions about plants and trees.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr