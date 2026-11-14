Taking care of our oaks

The oak is the state tree of Iowa. It’s a keystone species that provides habitat for many different species of wildlife.

Iowa’s oaks are facing significant challenges, but they are still worth planting. On this Horticulture Day episode, Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa DNR District Forester Mark Vitosh about fostering healthy oak trees. Then, Iowa State University Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the show, and he and Mark answer listener questions about plants and trees.

Guests:

