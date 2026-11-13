A look at lung cancer among non-smokers

Smoking cigarettes is still the primary risk factor for developing lung cancer, but just about 20% of the people in the United States who are diagnosed each year have never smoked. Many cases are missed until it's too late.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we take a look at lung cancer in non-smokers. Host Charity Nebbe talks with a mother who lost her daughter to lung cancer at age 47. Then, we hear from Dr. Mikhail Sikouris of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami and Nadia Litterman, executive director of the Susan Wojcicki Foundation, about the causes of lung cancer in non-smokers, what puts Iowans in particular danger and why diagnosis is so difficult.

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