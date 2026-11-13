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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A look at lung cancer among non-smokers

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published November 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Smoking cigarettes is still the primary risk factor for developing lung cancer, but just about 20% of the people in the United States who are diagnosed each year have never smoked. Many cases are missed until it's too late.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we take a look at lung cancer in non-smokers. Host Charity Nebbe talks with a mother who lost her daughter to lung cancer at age 47. Then, we hear from Dr. Mikhail Sikouris of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami and Nadia Litterman, executive director of the Susan Wojcicki Foundation, about the causes of lung cancer in non-smokers, what puts Iowans in particular danger and why diagnosis is so difficult.

Guests:

  • Nira Rusk, Iowa woman whose daughter died from lung cancer
  • Mikkael Sekeres, MD, chief of the division of hematology and professor of medicine at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami
  • Nadia Litterman, executive director, Susan Wojcicki Foundation
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman