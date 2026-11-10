Money, money, money

Making money, spending money, saving, getting what you're owed, and occasionally stealing. Money trouble is at the heart of a short story collection from Keith Pilapil Lesmeister, Ask Me About the Money.

Later in the hour, we learn about a simple new way to treat tooth decay. Silver Diamine Fluoride, or SDF, has been effective in Europe, and the University of Iowa's Steven Levy shares a new study researchers hope will lead to FDA approval of SDF.

Guests:

