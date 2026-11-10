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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Money, money, money

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published November 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Making money, spending money, saving, getting what you're owed, and occasionally stealing. Money trouble is at the heart of a short story collection from Keith Pilapil Lesmeister, Ask Me About the Money.

Later in the hour, we learn about a simple new way to treat tooth decay. Silver Diamine Fluoride, or SDF, has been effective in Europe, and the University of Iowa's Steven Levy shares a new study researchers hope will lead to FDA approval of SDF.

Guests:

  • Keith Pilapil Lesmeister, author, Ask Me About the Money, founding editor of Cutleaf, instructor at Northeast Iowa Community College
  • Steven Levy, Wright-Bush-Shreves Endowed Professor of Research, College of Dentistry, professor of epidemiology in the College of Public Health, University of Iowa
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr