The common threads of American protest movements
Protest movements have been a part of American history since before the United States was founded.
In this episode, we hear from three historians about three different and powerful protest movements in U.S. history — the civil rights movement, the anti-war movement during the Vietnam War and the anti-abortion movement. We’ll also talk about the strengths, weaknesses, successes and failures of these movements.
This episode was originally produced on Feb. 5, 2026.
Guests:
- Ashley Howard, assistant professor of history and African American studies, University of Iowa
- Amy Rutenberg, associate professor of history, Iowa State University
- Daniel K. Williams, associate professor of history, Ashland University