The common threads of American protest movements

Protest movements have been a part of American history since before the United States was founded.

In this episode, we hear from three historians about three different and powerful protest movements in U.S. history — the civil rights movement, the anti-war movement during the Vietnam War and the anti-abortion movement. We’ll also talk about the strengths, weaknesses, successes and failures of these movements.

This episode was originally produced on Feb. 5, 2026.

Guests:

