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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Disability advocates illustrate the importance of accessible public spaces

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrMadeleine Willis
Published October 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Americans with Disabilities Act has done a lot to improve accessibility in public spaces, but people with physical disabilities still encounter barriers every day.

Rob Fisher has made it his mission to get all the buildings in his hometown Adel to have power assist doors. He shares his story, and then ADA liaison Molly Wuebker discusses ADA requirements and mobility challenges for people with disabilities that aren’t addressed.

Then: Pathfinders is partnering with the University of Iowa to lead a project that is mapping accessible parks across the state. And Pastor Le Anne Clausen de Montes serves a rural United Methodist congregation in Franklin County. She created a service for those who are neurodivergent to help make the church more welcoming for neurodiverse congregants.

This episode was originally produced Jan. 23, 2025.

Guests:

  • Rob Fisher, accessibility awareness advocate, Open Door For Everyone
  • Molly Wuebker, Iowa ADA liaison, Great Plaines ADA Center
  • Ashley Utt, executive director, Pathfinders Resource Conservation and Development
  • Pastor Le Anne Clausen de Montes, serves a rural United Methodist congregation in Franklin County, founder, Neurodiversity-Affirming Congregations
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis