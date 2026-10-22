Disability advocates illustrate the importance of accessible public spaces

The Americans with Disabilities Act has done a lot to improve accessibility in public spaces, but people with physical disabilities still encounter barriers every day.

Rob Fisher has made it his mission to get all the buildings in his hometown Adel to have power assist doors. He shares his story, and then ADA liaison Molly Wuebker discusses ADA requirements and mobility challenges for people with disabilities that aren’t addressed.

Then: Pathfinders is partnering with the University of Iowa to lead a project that is mapping accessible parks across the state. And Pastor Le Anne Clausen de Montes serves a rural United Methodist congregation in Franklin County. She created a service for those who are neurodivergent to help make the church more welcoming for neurodiverse congregants.

This episode was originally produced Jan. 23, 2025.

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