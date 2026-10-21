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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Yiyun Li puts her life into words

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When Yiyun Li moved to Iowa City from China in 1996, she was planning to become an immunologist, but she became a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer instead. On this episode, we talk with Yiyun Li about motherhood, loss and the importance of deep friendships. Her Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir is Things in Nature Merely Grow and her latest novel is Music Against the Night. Li will be speaking at the Leavitt Center for University Advancement as a part of the Iowa City Book Festival on Friday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Then, we listen back to a 2022 conversation with baker and Des Moines native Andrew Fuller. Fuller won the inaugural season of Netflix show Is It Cake? and has since become a judge on Food Network's Halloween Wars and appeared on the network's Sweet Deceit.

A segment of this episode was produced in October 2022.

Guests:

  • Yiyun Li, Pulitzer Prize-winning author
  • Andrew Fuller, baker, Food Network judge on Halloween Wars
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman