Pulitzer Prize-winning author Yiyun Li puts her life into words

When Yiyun Li moved to Iowa City from China in 1996, she was planning to become an immunologist, but she became a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer instead. On this episode, we talk with Yiyun Li about motherhood, loss and the importance of deep friendships. Her Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir is Things in Nature Merely Grow and her latest novel is Music Against the Night. Li will be speaking at the Leavitt Center for University Advancement as a part of the Iowa City Book Festival on Friday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Then, we listen back to a 2022 conversation with baker and Des Moines native Andrew Fuller. Fuller won the inaugural season of Netflix show Is It Cake? and has since become a judge on Food Network's Halloween Wars and appeared on the network's Sweet Deceit.

A segment of this episode was produced in October 2022.

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