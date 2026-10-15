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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A conversation with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Conor Knighton

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

We revisit an interview with author Joanna Dee Das about her book, Faith, Family and Flag: Branson Entertainment and the Idea of America and what Branson’s entertainment culture reveals about faith, patriotism and American identity.

Then a conversation with Conor Knighton, Emmy Award-winning correspondent from CBS Sunday Morning. He's also the bestselling author of Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia to Zion Journey Through Every National Park. He will be speaking at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City on October 25 as a part of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series is an underwriter of IPR.

Part of this episode was originally produced Jan. 30, 2026.

Guests:

  • Joanna Dee Das, author and associate professor, Washington University in St. Louis
  • Conor Knighton, Emmy Award-winning correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, author
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh