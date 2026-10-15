A conversation with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Conor Knighton

We revisit an interview with author Joanna Dee Das about her book, Faith, Family and Flag: Branson Entertainment and the Idea of America and what Branson’s entertainment culture reveals about faith, patriotism and American identity.

Then a conversation with Conor Knighton, Emmy Award-winning correspondent from CBS Sunday Morning. He's also the bestselling author of Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia to Zion Journey Through Every National Park. He will be speaking at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City on October 25 as a part of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series is an underwriter of IPR.

Part of this episode was originally produced Jan. 30, 2026.

Guests:

