The fight for third spaces
Your home is your first space. Work is your second space. A third space is a place where you can gather with other people in your community, meet people and make connections. But many of these spaces have disappeared, particularly in small towns.
On this Talk of Iowa, rural sociologist Dave Peters shares how gas stations have become a social hub for small towns. Library director Mary Kathryn Gepner talks about the local library enduring as a third space. Jennifer Drinkwater talks about her work uplifting third spaces in Iowa's small towns and how they inspire her art. Finally, Tiara Phillips has been bringing people in the Iowa City area together with "stuff swaps," book clubs and bingo nights through her Instagram page, Bitchin' Events.
This episode was originally produced March 12, 2026.
Guests:
- Mary Kathryn Gepner, library director at the Mount Ayr Public Library, former high school social studies teacher
- Dave Peters, professor of agricultural and rural policy, extension rural sociologist, Iowa State University
- Jennifer Drinkwater, artist, associate professor and community art specialist for Iowa State University Extension, founder of The What’s Good Project
- Tiara Phillips, founder, Bitchin' Events