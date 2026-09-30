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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Decorah community and Crown Prince of Norway celebrate 200 years of transatlantic relationship

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On October 9, 1825, a ship carrying 52 Norwegians entered the New York harbor, looking to find a better life in the United States.

This was the first organized migration from Norway to North America, and this date since been observed as Leif Erikson Day, honoring the Norse explorer who is believed to have led the first Europeans to set foot on this continent, around the year 1000.

On this episode, we listen back to a 2025 conversation about this bicentennial anniversary and how Norwegian culture has shaped the Midwest and the U.S. as a whole. First, we hear highlights from the now-King of Norway's visit to the Vesterheim National Norwegian American Museum and Folk Art School and Luther College in Decorah Monday. Then, we hear more about the Decorah-Norway partnership from Chris Johnson of Vesterheim and Maren Johnson of Luther College.

Later, Norwegian Torgrim Sneve Guttormsen and ISU faculty Ted Grevstad-Nordbrock discuss how Leif Erikson lore has been enshrined across the U.S., as the two of them have had Fulbright residencies in each other's homeland.

Luther College is a sponsor of IPR.

This episode was originally produced Oct. 8, 2025.

Guests:

  • Chris Johnson, president and CEO, Vesterheim
  • Maren Johnson, director, Torgerson Center for Nordic Studies, Luther College
  • Torgrim Sneve Guttormsen, archaeologist, research professor, Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research
  • Ted Grevstad-Nordbrock, associate professor of urban planning and development, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh