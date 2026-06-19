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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Shakespeare on stage across Iowa this summer

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published June 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Shakespeare is everywhere in Iowa this summer! On this episode we talk to the creatives behind the inaugural Northern Iowa Shakespeare Festival in Cedar Falls, which is holding its final performances of As You Like It this weekend.

Then, we feature two established Shakespeare events in the state - Riverside Theatre's Free Shakespeare in Lower City Park which is performing A Midsummer Night's Dream this June in Iowa City, and Shakespeare on the Lawn, which is co-produced by Iowa Stage Theatre Company and Salisbury House and Gardens in Des Moines. They're producing Measure for Measure this July.

Later in the episode, Amanda Thomas-Murphy of Iowa Pride Ensembles joins to talk about their busy Pride Month with marching band performances around central Iowa, as well as their jazz and concert bands.

Theatre UNI and Riverside Theatre are sponsors of IPR.

Guests:

  • Katy Hahn, assistant professor of theatre, University of Northern Iowa
  • Patrick Du Laney, co-artistic director, Crooked Path Theatre Company
  • Adam Knight, producing artistic director, Riverside Theatre
  • Alex Wendel, artistic director, Iowa Stage Theatre Company
  • Amanda Thomas-Murphy, co-founder and artistic director, Iowa Pride Ensembles
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Talk of Iowa Performing ArtsLGBTQLive music events
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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