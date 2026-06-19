Shakespeare on stage across Iowa this summer

Shakespeare is everywhere in Iowa this summer! On this episode we talk to the creatives behind the inaugural Northern Iowa Shakespeare Festival in Cedar Falls, which is holding its final performances of As You Like It this weekend.

Then, we feature two established Shakespeare events in the state - Riverside Theatre's Free Shakespeare in Lower City Park which is performing A Midsummer Night's Dream this June in Iowa City, and Shakespeare on the Lawn, which is co-produced by Iowa Stage Theatre Company and Salisbury House and Gardens in Des Moines. They're producing Measure for Measure this July.

Later in the episode, Amanda Thomas-Murphy of Iowa Pride Ensembles joins to talk about their busy Pride Month with marching band performances around central Iowa, as well as their jazz and concert bands.

Theatre UNI and Riverside Theatre are sponsors of IPR.

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