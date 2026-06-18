Road trips: the epic, the disastrous and everything in-between
A summer road trip is a ticket to adventure, and experienced road trippers know to expect the unexpected. On this episode of Talk of Iowa we’re hitting the road — we’ll hear stories about two of Iowa’s most over the top road trips, RAGBRAI and Relay Iowa, a cross-country journey with a few twists and a happily-ever-after, and much more.
Guests:
- Jennifer Wilson, Peggy Fisher and Larry Stelter Chair of Magazine and Brand Media, Drake University; creator of the Slack Line Project
- Molly Monk, runner based in Cedar Rapids
- Brian Morelli, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications, College of Engineering, University of Iowa
- Kyle Munson, writer