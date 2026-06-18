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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Road trips: the epic, the disastrous and everything in-between

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDani Gehr
Published June 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A summer road trip is a ticket to adventure, and experienced road trippers know to expect the unexpected. On this episode of Talk of Iowa we’re hitting the road — we’ll hear stories about two of Iowa’s most over the top road trips, RAGBRAI and Relay Iowa, a cross-country journey with a few twists and a happily-ever-after, and much more.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Wilson, Peggy Fisher and Larry Stelter Chair of Magazine and Brand Media, Drake University; creator of the Slack Line Project
  • Molly Monk, runner based in Cedar Rapids
  • Brian Morelli, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications, College of Engineering, University of Iowa
  • Kyle Munson, writer
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Talk of Iowa RAGBRAIArts & Life
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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