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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A trip down the 'Big Muddy'

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrKatherine Perkins
Published June 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Mark Twain said the Missouri River is too thick to drink and too thin to plow. The Big Muddy doesn’t get the kind of attention the Mighty Mississippi does, but it’s the longest river in North America and pivotal in the history of our nation. When it was time for Lisa Dill’s family to replace the old pontoon boat on Lake Okoboji, her cousins suggested taking it on a journey down the Missouri and giving it away at the end. Dill jumped on board. She wrote about the experience and the river in Around the Bend: Floating Down the Missouri River. Lisa Dill is an adjunct professor of creative and environmental writing at the University of Delaware, and every summer she teaches creative and environmental writing at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory on Lake Okoboji.

Then, school's out for summer, but that doesn't mean we can't still learn. In the first installment of Talk of Iowa Summer School, middle school science teacher Mark Dorhout shares how birdhouses can be a tool to encourage the next generation of citizen scientists.

Guests:

  • Lisa G. Dill, author, Around the Bend: Floating Down the Missouri River, teacher of creative and environmental writing at the Okoboji Lakeside Lab
  • Mark Dorhout, middle school science teacher, Panora Secondary School
Tags
Talk of Iowa EnvironmentMissouri RiverTeaching
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
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