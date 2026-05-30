© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How are new plant varieties tried and tested?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When you flip through the pages of your favorite garden catalog, your eye might be caught by any number of new varieties of your favorite plants. All of the new plants at your garden center or in that garden catalog have to be tried and tested before they make it to market. Horticulturist Jessie Liebenguth of Reiman Gardens joins the show to talk about how new plant varieties are tested, and we'll find out about some of her favorites. Then, Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Jessie Liebenguth, horticulturist, Reiman Gardens
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman