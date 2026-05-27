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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The Quire of Eastern Iowa celebrates a civil rights icon you may have never heard of

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Canon, the debut novel from Paige Lewis, takes readers on an epic adventure. With echoes of the Odyssey and other historic epics, the journey Canon’s heroes go on is full of quests, battles — and a trip to the mall. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Lewis.

Then, the Quire of Eastern Iowa is an LGBTQIA+ community choir. Their upcoming performance, Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray, is a tribute to civil rights activist Pauli Murray. Nebbe speaks with Quire members Sydney Houlton and Elena Cressy.

Guests:

  • Paige Lewis, author Canon
  • Sydney Houlton, board chair, The Quire of Eastern Iowa
  • Elena Cressy, artistic director, The Quire of Eastern Iowa
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Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingPerforming Arts
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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