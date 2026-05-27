The Quire of Eastern Iowa celebrates a civil rights icon you may have never heard of

Canon, the debut novel from Paige Lewis, takes readers on an epic adventure. With echoes of the Odyssey and other historic epics, the journey Canon’s heroes go on is full of quests, battles — and a trip to the mall. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Lewis.

Then, the Quire of Eastern Iowa is an LGBTQIA+ community choir. Their upcoming performance, Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray, is a tribute to civil rights activist Pauli Murray. Nebbe speaks with Quire members Sydney Houlton and Elena Cressy.

Guests:

