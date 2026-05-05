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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Loneliness and emotional disconnection in lock step with divided communities

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

This week we're exploring "The Great Divide" in our communities, economy, faith, politics and the way we get our information.

A majority of American adults say that societal division is a significant source of stress in their lives according to the American Psychological Association (APA).

On this episode we examine how that is impacting our mental health and our communities. We talk with psychologist Lynn Hufka about how the latest Stress in America survey shows a crisis in connection.

Then, we talk with sociologist David Peters about how social involvement in rural communities has decreased since the 1980s.

Sociologist Brad Wilcox shares how marriage plays a role in society as marital rates in the U.S. have declined in recent decades.

Finally, Kimberly Serrano of the American Immigration Council shares how they're making the case for including belonging when addressing deep fractures in communities. In 2023, the organization's Center for Inclusion and Belonging produced the report "The Belonging Barometer: The State of Belonging in America" in partnership with Over Zero. The report includes a new tool for measuring belonging, which has since been used by various organizations across the country.

Guests:

  • Lynn Bufka, executive lead psychologist, American Psychological Association
  • David Peters, professor of agricultural and rural policy, Iowa State University
  • Brad Wilcox, University of Virginia professor of sociology, nonresident senior fellow, American Enterprise Institute
  • Kimberly Serrano, director, Center for Inclusion and Belonging, American Immigration Council
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh