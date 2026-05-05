Loneliness and emotional disconnection in lock step with divided communities

This week we're exploring "The Great Divide" in our communities, economy, faith, politics and the way we get our information.

A majority of American adults say that societal division is a significant source of stress in their lives according to the American Psychological Association (APA).

On this episode we examine how that is impacting our mental health and our communities. We talk with psychologist Lynn Hufka about how the latest Stress in America survey shows a crisis in connection.

Then, we talk with sociologist David Peters about how social involvement in rural communities has decreased since the 1980s.

Sociologist Brad Wilcox shares how marriage plays a role in society as marital rates in the U.S. have declined in recent decades.

Finally, Kimberly Serrano of the American Immigration Council shares how they're making the case for including belonging when addressing deep fractures in communities. In 2023, the organization's Center for Inclusion and Belonging produced the report "The Belonging Barometer: The State of Belonging in America" in partnership with Over Zero. The report includes a new tool for measuring belonging, which has since been used by various organizations across the country.

Guests:

