'We crapped in our nest:' a conversation with Art Cullen

Pulitzer Prize winner Art Cullen is known for having a way with words — and for telling it like it is. His new book is called Dear Marty, We Crapped In Our Nest: Notes from the Edge of the World. He writes about the Storm Lake he knew as a kid and how things have changed. He also chronicles the history of agriculture in Iowa, the challenges we're facing today and the people who are trying to make a difference.

Host Charity Nebbe spoke with the lifelong Storm Lake resident and the co-owner and editor of the Storm Lake Times Pilot. Cullen will speak at the Des Moines Book Festival at 1:30 p.m. May 2.

This episode was originally produced on Oct. 3, 2025.

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