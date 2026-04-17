'Moon of the Snowblind' offers a fuller picture of the Spirit Lake Massacre

Renowned artist and illustrator Gary Kelley passed away on April 12, 2026. On this episode, we revisit a conversation with Kelley and Kevin Mason about the history of the Spirit Lake Massacre and Kelley's graphic novel, Moon of the Snow Blind. The book illuminates both sides of the 1857 Spirit Lake Massacre and offers a fuller understanding of our history.

Then, we talk with UNI professor Jim O’Loughlin about the life and work of the “Robert Frost of the Midwest,” poet and professor James Hearst. O'Loughlin has compiled Hearst's work into the James Hearst Digital Archive housed by the University of Northern Iowa.

Segments of this program were originally produced in March 2021 and August 2025.

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