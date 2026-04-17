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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'Moon of the Snowblind' offers a fuller picture of the Spirit Lake Massacre

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshRick Brewer
Published April 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Renowned artist and illustrator Gary Kelley passed away on April 12, 2026. On this episode, we revisit a conversation with Kelley and Kevin Mason about the history of the Spirit Lake Massacre and Kelley's graphic novel, Moon of the Snow Blind. The book illuminates both sides of the 1857 Spirit Lake Massacre and offers a fuller understanding of our history.

Then, we talk with UNI professor Jim O’Loughlin about the life and work of the “Robert Frost of the Midwest,” poet and professor James Hearst. O'Loughlin has compiled Hearst's work into the James Hearst Digital Archive housed by the University of Northern Iowa.

Segments of this program were originally produced in March 2021 and August 2025.

Guests:

  • Gary Kelley, author and illustrator, Moon Of The Snowblind
  • Kevin Mason, rural and environmental historian, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jim O'Laughlin, head of the Department of Languages & Literatures, coordinator of the James Hearst Digital Archive, University of Northern Iowa
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Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
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