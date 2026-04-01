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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The mother of 4-H

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published April 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

With hopes of curbing rural population loss, Iowan Jessie Field Schambaugh created programs that led to the largest youth development organization in the United States. We hear about the history of 4-H from Laurel Burgmaier, the producer of a new Iowa PBS documentary, The Legacy of 4-H, and Harry Smith, who voiced and co-wrote the script.

Then, we learn about some of the oldest book clubs in Iowa from their members. Serendipty Book Club turned 90 years old this week. The Ingleside Study Club in Fort Dodge turns 125 this year. Veronica Fowler of Serendipity and Peggy Murphy of Ingleside join the program to share their clubs' history and the joy their meetings bring them.

Guests:

  • Laurel Burgmaier, producer of The Legacy of 4-H, Iowa PBS
  • Harry Smith, Emmy Award-winning journalist, narrator on The Legacy of 4 H
  • Veronica Fowler, member, Serendipity Book Club
  • Peggy Murphy, member, Ingleside Study Club
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingdocumentaryRural Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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