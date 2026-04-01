The mother of 4-H

With hopes of curbing rural population loss, Iowan Jessie Field Schambaugh created programs that led to the largest youth development organization in the United States. We hear about the history of 4-H from Laurel Burgmaier, the producer of a new Iowa PBS documentary, The Legacy of 4-H, and Harry Smith, who voiced and co-wrote the script.

Then, we learn about some of the oldest book clubs in Iowa from their members. Serendipty Book Club turned 90 years old this week. The Ingleside Study Club in Fort Dodge turns 125 this year. Veronica Fowler of Serendipity and Peggy Murphy of Ingleside join the program to share their clubs' history and the joy their meetings bring them.

Guests:

