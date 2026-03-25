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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Violins of Hope bring lessons of the Holocaust to a new generation

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Six million Jewish people were murdered during the Holocaust, and at least 5 million other people who were targeted by the Nazi regime were also murdered. Right now, the collection of Violins of Hope are in Iowa to educate, inspire and preserve this important history.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Alan Ross of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities about the collection. Then members of the ATLYS String Quartet, who played the instruments in March, talk about playing pieces of history.

Then, poet Emily Bright shares her new collection, This Ground Beneath Our Feet.

Guests:

  • Allan Ross, executive director, Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities
  • Sabrina Tabby, violinist, Atlys String Quartet and Quad City Symphony Orchestra
  • Genevieve Tabby, cellist, Atlys String Quartet
  • Hannah Nicholas, violinist, Atlys String Quartet
  • Jinty McTavish, violist, Atlys String Quartet
  • Emily Bright, poet
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Talk of Iowa Arts & LifeLive music eventsBooks & ReadingpoetryHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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