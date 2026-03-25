Violins of Hope bring lessons of the Holocaust to a new generation

Six million Jewish people were murdered during the Holocaust, and at least 5 million other people who were targeted by the Nazi regime were also murdered. Right now, the collection of Violins of Hope are in Iowa to educate, inspire and preserve this important history.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Alan Ross of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities about the collection. Then members of the ATLYS String Quartet, who played the instruments in March, talk about playing pieces of history.

Then, poet Emily Bright shares her new collection, This Ground Beneath Our Feet.

Guests:

