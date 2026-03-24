Margaret Cho returns to Iowa with ‘Choligarchy’

Margaret Cho was just 14 years old when she began performing standup. More than 40 years later, she’s widely recognized as a trailblazer, using humor to challenge systems of power and advocate for marginalized communities.

Cho joins Talk of Iowa ahead of her upcoming performance "Choligarchy," coming to the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on March 27 at 7:30 p.m. Her latest show marks a return to her roots in political comedy.

Later in the episode, Wade Fowler, known online as the Millennial Stone Cleaner, shares how he’s built a following by restoring gravestones and telling the stories of those long forgotten. Fowler discusses what draws him to this unique form of preservation and the emotional responses his work inspires in viewers.

A portion of this episode was originally produced Oct. 10, 2024.

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