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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Margaret Cho returns to Iowa with ‘Choligarchy’

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published March 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Margaret Cho was just 14 years old when she began performing standup. More than 40 years later, she’s widely recognized as a trailblazer, using humor to challenge systems of power and advocate for marginalized communities.

Cho joins Talk of Iowa ahead of her upcoming performance "Choligarchy," coming to the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on March 27 at 7:30 p.m. Her latest show marks a return to her roots in political comedy.

Later in the episode, Wade Fowler, known online as the Millennial Stone Cleaner, shares how he’s built a following by restoring gravestones and telling the stories of those long forgotten. Fowler discusses what draws him to this unique form of preservation and the emotional responses his work inspires in viewers.

A portion of this episode was originally produced Oct. 10, 2024.

Guests:

  • Margaret Cho, author, comedian
  • Wade Fowler, known as the Millennial Stone Cleaner
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Talk of Iowa Arts & LifePerforming Arts
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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