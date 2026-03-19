The ups and downs of motherhood in art and dance
Host Charity Nebbe talks with Lauren Haldeman about her new comic collection, Wild That We’re Alive. The series of comics grew out of a creative practice she turned to during the dark days of the pandemic.
Then Anne-Marie Nest and Kristen Mars discuss their new dance theater performance about the emotional and physical toll of infertility and pregnancy loss, Chalk.
Guests:
- Lauren Haldeman, cartoonist, poet
- Kristin Marrs, co-creator of Chalk, associate professor, dept. of dance, University of Iowa
- Anne Marie Nest, co-creator of Chalk, performer and executive coach