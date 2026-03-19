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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The ups and downs of motherhood in art and dance

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Lauren Haldeman about her new comic collection, Wild That We’re Alive. The series of comics grew out of a creative practice she turned to during the dark days of the pandemic.

Then Anne-Marie Nest and Kristen Mars discuss their new dance theater performance about the emotional and physical toll of infertility and pregnancy loss, Chalk.

Guests:

  • Lauren Haldeman, cartoonist, poet
  • Kristin Marrs, co-creator of Chalk, associate professor, dept. of dance, University of Iowa
  • Anne Marie Nest, co-creator of Chalk, performer and executive coach
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Talk of Iowa Performing ArtscomicsBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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