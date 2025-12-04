Documentary shows how pie is baked into Iowa's cultural fabric

Author and baker Beth Howard moved into the American Gothic house 15 years ago, started a pie stand and became known to many as the “pie lady.” Now, she’s created a documentary that demonstrates how pie is baked into the cultural fabric of our state, called Pieowa: A Piece of America. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Howard about her debut documentary about how pie brings Iowans together in a variety of ways.

Later in the episode, Johnson County Conservation is encouraging residents to help divert clothes from the landfill with their Clothing Swap event happening Saturday, Dec. 6 at the conservation education center in Kent Park. Residents can donate gently used clothing at the conservation education center and at the Johnson County Administrative Building through Dec. 4.

A portion of this episode was originally produced July 8, 2025.

