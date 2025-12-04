© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Documentary shows how pie is baked into Iowa's cultural fabric

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Author and baker Beth Howard moved into the American Gothic house 15 years ago, started a pie stand and became known to many as the “pie lady.” Now, she’s created a documentary that demonstrates how pie is baked into the cultural fabric of our state, called Pieowa: A Piece of America. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Howard about her debut documentary about how pie brings Iowans together in a variety of ways.

Later in the episode, Johnson County Conservation is encouraging residents to help divert clothes from the landfill with their Clothing Swap event happening Saturday, Dec. 6 at the conservation education center in Kent Park. Residents can donate gently used clothing at the conservation education center and at the Johnson County Administrative Building through Dec. 4.

A portion of this episode was originally produced July 8, 2025.

Guests:

  • Beth Howard, writer, director and producer, Pieowa: A Piece of America
  • Michelle Wiegand, naturalist, Johnson County Conservation
Tags
Talk of Iowa documentaryFood & DrinkEnvironmentconservationRAGBRAI
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content